TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One lucky lottery player will have a million reasons to smile after picking up a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million.

According to the Florida Lottery, the player successfully matched all five white balls but did not match the Powerball. The winning numbers drawn were: 17 – 24 – 48 – 62 – 68 with Powerball 23

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing was just over $550 million and had a cash value of $287.8 million.

The Florida lottery said the second-place prize was sold at Exprezo located at 5070 Seminole Pratt Whitney Road in Loxahatchee. The player faced the steep odds of 1-in-11,688,053.52 in order to nab the million-dollar prize.

The odds of taking home the jackpot prize are 1-in-292,201,338.

The next drawing will be held Sat, Jul. 8 with an estimated jackpot of $590 million. The cash value will be $304.8 million.