TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One lucky Florida Lottery player is going home with $1 million after winning a second-place prize from the Mega Millions drawing held on Tuesday.

According to the Florida Lottery, the second-place prize winner successfully matched all five white balls but did not match the gold Mega Ball. The winning numbers drawn were 33-41-47-50-62 with a Mega Ball of 20 and a Megaplier of 4.

The winning second-place ticket was sold at Publix located at 2160 McGregor Boulevard in Fort Myers, according to game drawing results from the Florida Lottery.

The odds of winning the second-place prize are 1 in 12,607,306.

The $31 million jackpot was sold in Massachusetts. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 302,575,350.

The next Mega Millions jackpot, now worth $20 million, will be held on Friday, Jan. 27.