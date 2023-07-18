TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — For the third time in Powerball history, the jackpot has now reached the $1 billion mark.

Monday night’s drawing didn’t produce a winner for the big prize, increasing the estimated jackpot to $1 billion with an estimated cash value of $516.8 million. The winning numbers were 5, 8, 9, 17, 41, and a red Powerball of 21.

This is the third-highest Powerball prize in the game’s history and the seventh-largest jackpot in the history of U.S. lotteries.

The top 10 Powerball jackpots are as follows:

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1 Billion (est.) – July 19, 2023 $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 – WA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

Even though there was no jackpot winner, numerous other top winners were found across the country.

Five ticketholders in Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky, New York, and Pennsylvania won the $1 million prize. According to the Florida Lottery, the Florida winner purchased their ticket at the Food Mart at 5247 South MacDill Avenue in Tampa.

Another three ticket holders that matched five of the winning numbers included the Power Play option, increasing their prize to $2 million.

The next PowerBall drawing will be at 10:59 p.m. Wednesday. There is a 1-in-292.2 million chance that someone will win the jackpot.