TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — While there wasn’t a winner for the now-$1.9 billion Powerball jackpot Saturday night, one local person did manage to win big from the Powerball drawing.

The Florida Lottery said a quick-pick ticket matching all five numbers was sold at a Publix in Apollo Beach. This means the ticket only missed the jackpot by the red Powerball.

The store is located at 5052 North US-41.

As of this report, the Florida Lottery has not released information on who the winning ticket holder is or if they claimed their prize. Those who have winning lottery tickets in Florida can claim their prizes by visiting this page.

The next drawing for the record-breaking Powerball jackpot will be at 10:59 p.m. Monday.