TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Another Florida ticketholder got newfound riches after winning a $1 million prize from the Powerball drawing Saturday night.

According to the Powerball website, while there was no jackpot winner, there were two people in Florida and Pennsylvania who matched five of the winning numbers — winning $1 million each.

The winning numbers were 3, 155, 20, 23, 46, and 11.

The Florida Lottery said the million-dollar ticket was sold at Fresco y Mas at 1201 E 10th Avenue in Hialeah.

This is the second million-dollar win this weekend, with someone in Miami Lakes winning a $1 million prize from Friday’s Mega Millions drawing.

The next Powerball drawing will be at 11 p.m. Monday. The estimated jackpot is at $135 million with a cash value option of $72.3 million.