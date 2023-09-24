TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Florida Publix, according to the Florida Lottery.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 1, 12, 20, 33, 66, and a red Powerball of 21.

With no jackpot winner, the estimated jackpot rose to $785 million with a cash option of $367 million. This is the fourth-largest Powerball prize in the game’s history.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $785 Million (est.) – Sept. 25, 2023 $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 – WA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

While there was no jackpot winner, the Florida Lottery reported that a $1 million ticket was sold at a Publix on 4606 Kirkman Road in Orlando.

Two other $1 million tickets were sold in California and New York, and a $2 million Power Play ticket was sold in Michigan.

The next drawing will be on Monday at 10:59 p.m. EDT.