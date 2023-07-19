TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One of the largest Mega Millions jackpots in history was up for grabs Tuesday night. No one claimed the $640 million prize, but a player in Florida woke up $1 million richer.

The Mega Millions numbers drawn on July 18 were: 19, 22, 31, 37, and 54, and Mega Ball 18. The Megaplier was 4X.

Seven players matched all five numbers to take home a $1 million prize. Two of the winning tickets were sold in California and the rest were sold in Florida, Maryland, New York, Ohio and Rhode Island.

One lucky player from Maryland matched all five numbers, plus the Megaplier. They will take home $4 million.

The jackpot will grow to $720 million – with a $369.6 million cash option – ahead of Friday night’s drawing. The odds of scoring any Mega Millions prize is 1-in-24, but the odds of winning the jackpot are 1-in-302.6 million.