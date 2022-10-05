Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
88°
LIVE NOW
Watch WFLA News Channel 8
Tampa
88°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tampa Bay Traffic Headlines
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
National
Entertainment
Politics
Politics from The Hill
Washington D.C.
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Eagle 8
Horoscopes
Florida Lottery
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive
Press Releases
Nexstar News Wire
Top Stories
Inflation ‘top of mind’ for Florida voters ahead …
Which Florida counties are the most Red or most Blue?
St. Pete man broke into home, tried to strangle sleeping …
Officials: Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Florida paramotor pilot saves driver who crashed …
Video
Top Stories
WATCH: Dachshund dresses up as rodeo horse for Halloween
Video
Top Stories
VIDEO: SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy from Kennedy …
Video
Near record heat today, weak front tomorrow
Video
Rubio campaigns in Polk County ahead of next week’s …
How DeSantis, Crist are campaigning ahead of Election …
Video
Weather
Tampa Weather Forecast
Max Defender 8 Live
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Tampa Weather Radar
8 Day Forecast
WFLA Weather Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Weather Stories
Jeff’s Climate Classroom
Glance at the Galaxy
2022 Hurricane Guide: Prepare your family before a storm
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Tampa Bay Gas Prices Tracker
Top Stories
Fight against sexual assault, harassment in military …
Top Stories
Tampa flower shop owner wants sign she paid for
Video
Top Stories
Pasco residents aggravated after builder puts up …
Video
Property insurance company cancels Florida couple’s …
Video
Customers furious after Hudson marine construction …
Video
North Port storm victim approved for FEMA assistance …
Video
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Pro Football Challenge
Friday Night Blitz
Top Stories
USF falls to Houston 42-27
Top Stories
Tom Brady opens up about divorce from Gisele Bündchen
Top Stories
‘Bucs with Bowles’ focuses on a weekend of ‘self-scouting’ …
Video
Michigan St suspends 4 players for tunnel melee at …
Buccaneers OLB Shaq Barrett out for season with torn …
Ravens beat Brady, struggling Bucs 27-22
Video
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2022
Top Stories
Best Florida ghost stories from Tampa’s most haunted …
Video
Top Stories
Tampa business recycles tech to help youth in need …
Video
Nexstar and WFLA donate $25K to Hurricane Ian relief
Video
Vice president of Helios Education Foundation honored …
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Advertise With Us
Bloom
Todo Tampa Bay
Great 38
Newsletters
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Florida Lottery
Hillsborough man wins $1M from scratch-off ticket
Top Florida Lottery Headlines
Top prize-winning lottery ticket sold in St. Pete
Florida man wins $2 million from Publix lottery ticket
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
SIGN UP NOW
no iframe support!
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Join WFLA at 2022 Tampa Bay Heart Walk
Boozy frozen sweets shop to open location in Tampa
Tampa Bay weekend: Tricks, treats, festivals & more
Ghost stories from 8 most haunted places in Tampa
WFLA dedicates 2022 Heart Walk efforts to Paul Lamison
View All Don't Miss