TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Lottery announced another round of winners from its limited-time raffle bonus play promotion.

One hundred lucky winners will each take home a prize of $500.

See the list of winners from the Oct. 9 drawing below.

Raffle NumberCityRetailer Location
4807292Altamonte SpringsWinn-Dixie #2389 Liquor
5786534Altamonte SpringsCircle K #8952
5642540BartowRaceTrac #681
3731542Boca RatonPublix #421
4594187Boca RatonPublix #1361
4885132Boca RatonPublix # 0785
4889247Boca RatonPublix #0126
3485544BrandonCircle K #7566
3597311CampbelltonNation Food Mart
2985112Cape CoralPublix #1147
5207554CasselberryBerry Food Mart
4127708CelebrationPublix #1431
4093862Cooper CityPublix #1301
4931463Cooper CityPublix #1301
3194206DaniaPublix #0788
3477499Delray BeachPublix #0181
3913600EsteroPublix #614
4334328FreeportFreeport BP
5064511FreeportFreeport BP
5265402Ft. LauderdalePublix #715
4873482Ft. MyersWawa #5168
5111528Ft. Myers1554 7-Eleven #38366A
4080437Ft. PierceMerchant Discount
5103810GainesvillePublix #527
5507226Green Cove SpringsHighway 17 Beverages
4028906GreenacresRaceTrac #2464
3484138HialeahEddy Supermarket
3609997HialeahBora Bora Market
3042354HollywoodFresco Y Mas #274
5112788Indialantic1507 7-Eleven #10115
3278628JacksonvilleQuick Pic Food Mart #2
3907972Jacksonville8 Till Late
4393496JacksonvillePublix #0884
4981071JacksonvillePublix #1099
5436541JacksonvillePublix #0393
5818893JacksonvilleRaceTrac #2423
5526783Key WestPublix #0500
2978611Kissimmee1555 7-Eleven #34163
4301209KissimmeeRaceTrac #2325
4076690Lake CitySunStop #329
5362846Lake WorthPublix #413
4367146Lakeland1555 7-Eleven #32753
4187794Land O’ Lakes1551 7-Eleven #41221
3101628Melbourne Beach1507 7-Eleven #32409
3378461MiamiSunshine #70
4394154MiamiBlue Star Food Stores
5911432MiamiPublix #658
3426479Miami GardensFood Stop
4923328MiramarPublix #1699
3918973Miramar BeachWinn-Dixie #510
3861557NaplesPublix #453
4798279NaplesPublix #488
3496157NewberryCircle K #1167
5749108North Port1554 7-Eleven #33194
4266331OcoeeRebel #815
5652310OcoeePublix #0761
4669781OkeechobeeTown Star #483
4009203Orange ParkSunny’s Food Mart #2
3501516OrlandoRay’s Deli and More
4468359Orlando1501 7-Eleven #37245
5062636OrlandoPublix #0830
5401907OrlandoWinn-Dixie #2215
5919810Ormond BeachLove’s Travel Stop #316
3451817Palm Beach GardensStop Wise
5316047Palm HarborPublix #1340
5176450PalmettoPublix #1666
3012685Panama CityFamily Mini Mart
4200057PensacolaCumberland Farms #900138
5229444PensacolaGreers Perdido Bay Market
5883306PinecrestSuniland Citgo
5568798PlantationPublix #0747
3901028Port CharlottePublix #0778
5383728Port CharlotteWinn-Dixie #0761 Liquor
4961900Port St. LucieWalmart #3527 Liquor Box
5898350RiverviewWinn-Dixie #2509
4535690Royal Palm BeachWinn-Dixie #212
5673105Royal Palm BeachPublix #1851
4310852SanibelRebel #839
4533766SarasotaPublix #0361
4498241South PasadenaPublix #1348
4252699Spring HillPublix #0411
3708960St. CloudPublix #1045
5091826St. JohnsRaceTrac #2578
3437367St. PetersburgPublix #1199
5821234St. PetersburgWawa #5241
3611795Stuart6597 Speedway
5489095SummerfieldCircle K #2120
3723839TallahasseePublix #533
5991512TampaPublix #611
5999038The VillagesWinn-Dixie #2523
5546393ValricoPublix #0878
5790122Vero BeachPublix #0284
5395677WellingtonPublix #1107
4663013West Palm Beach1532 7-Eleven #41529
5917968Weston1556 7-Eleven #34819
5622988Wimauma1551 7-Eleven #41178
3509545WindermerePublix #1396
3059651Winter GardenSunoco
3712712YoungstownHappyville Food Mart
5771023ZephyrhillsTime Saver Food & General Store

To redeem your prize, you can visit any lottery retailer or lottery district office. Prizes must be claimed within 180 days.

Players can participate in the raffle bonus by purchasing at least $10 worth of tickets from the following games: Cash Pop, Florida Lotto, Mega Millions or Powerball.

The next drawing period will last from Oct. 10 to Oct. 15. The winners will be announced on Oct. 16.