TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Lottery announced another round of winners from its limited-time raffle bonus play promotion.

One hundred lucky winners will each take home a prize of $500.

See the list of winners from the Oct. 9 drawing below.

Raffle Number City Retailer Location 4807292 Altamonte Springs Winn-Dixie #2389 Liquor 5786534 Altamonte Springs Circle K #8952 5642540 Bartow RaceTrac #681 3731542 Boca Raton Publix #421 4594187 Boca Raton Publix #1361 4885132 Boca Raton Publix # 0785 4889247 Boca Raton Publix #0126 3485544 Brandon Circle K #7566 3597311 Campbellton Nation Food Mart 2985112 Cape Coral Publix #1147 5207554 Casselberry Berry Food Mart 4127708 Celebration Publix #1431 4093862 Cooper City Publix #1301 4931463 Cooper City Publix #1301 3194206 Dania Publix #0788 3477499 Delray Beach Publix #0181 3913600 Estero Publix #614 4334328 Freeport Freeport BP 5064511 Freeport Freeport BP 5265402 Ft. Lauderdale Publix #715 4873482 Ft. Myers Wawa #5168 5111528 Ft. Myers 1554 7-Eleven #38366A 4080437 Ft. Pierce Merchant Discount 5103810 Gainesville Publix #527 5507226 Green Cove Springs Highway 17 Beverages 4028906 Greenacres RaceTrac #2464 3484138 Hialeah Eddy Supermarket 3609997 Hialeah Bora Bora Market 3042354 Hollywood Fresco Y Mas #274 5112788 Indialantic 1507 7-Eleven #10115 3278628 Jacksonville Quick Pic Food Mart #2 3907972 Jacksonville 8 Till Late 4393496 Jacksonville Publix #0884 4981071 Jacksonville Publix #1099 5436541 Jacksonville Publix #0393 5818893 Jacksonville RaceTrac #2423 5526783 Key West Publix #0500 2978611 Kissimmee 1555 7-Eleven #34163 4301209 Kissimmee RaceTrac #2325 4076690 Lake City SunStop #329 5362846 Lake Worth Publix #413 4367146 Lakeland 1555 7-Eleven #32753 4187794 Land O’ Lakes 1551 7-Eleven #41221 3101628 Melbourne Beach 1507 7-Eleven #32409 3378461 Miami Sunshine #70 4394154 Miami Blue Star Food Stores 5911432 Miami Publix #658 3426479 Miami Gardens Food Stop 4923328 Miramar Publix #1699 3918973 Miramar Beach Winn-Dixie #510 3861557 Naples Publix #453 4798279 Naples Publix #488 3496157 Newberry Circle K #1167 5749108 North Port 1554 7-Eleven #33194 4266331 Ocoee Rebel #815 5652310 Ocoee Publix #0761 4669781 Okeechobee Town Star #483 4009203 Orange Park Sunny’s Food Mart #2 3501516 Orlando Ray’s Deli and More 4468359 Orlando 1501 7-Eleven #37245 5062636 Orlando Publix #0830 5401907 Orlando Winn-Dixie #2215 5919810 Ormond Beach Love’s Travel Stop #316 3451817 Palm Beach Gardens Stop Wise 5316047 Palm Harbor Publix #1340 5176450 Palmetto Publix #1666 3012685 Panama City Family Mini Mart 4200057 Pensacola Cumberland Farms #900138 5229444 Pensacola Greers Perdido Bay Market 5883306 Pinecrest Suniland Citgo 5568798 Plantation Publix #0747 3901028 Port Charlotte Publix #0778 5383728 Port Charlotte Winn-Dixie #0761 Liquor 4961900 Port St. Lucie Walmart #3527 Liquor Box 5898350 Riverview Winn-Dixie #2509 4535690 Royal Palm Beach Winn-Dixie #212 5673105 Royal Palm Beach Publix #1851 4310852 Sanibel Rebel #839 4533766 Sarasota Publix #0361 4498241 South Pasadena Publix #1348 4252699 Spring Hill Publix #0411 3708960 St. Cloud Publix #1045 5091826 St. Johns RaceTrac #2578 3437367 St. Petersburg Publix #1199 5821234 St. Petersburg Wawa #5241 3611795 Stuart 6597 Speedway 5489095 Summerfield Circle K #2120 3723839 Tallahassee Publix #533 5991512 Tampa Publix #611 5999038 The Villages Winn-Dixie #2523 5546393 Valrico Publix #0878 5790122 Vero Beach Publix #0284 5395677 Wellington Publix #1107 4663013 West Palm Beach 1532 7-Eleven #41529 5917968 Weston 1556 7-Eleven #34819 5622988 Wimauma 1551 7-Eleven #41178 3509545 Windermere Publix #1396 3059651 Winter Garden Sunoco 3712712 Youngstown Happyville Food Mart 5771023 Zephyrhills Time Saver Food & General Store

To redeem your prize, you can visit any lottery retailer or lottery district office. Prizes must be claimed within 180 days.

Players can participate in the raffle bonus by purchasing at least $10 worth of tickets from the following games: Cash Pop, Florida Lotto, Mega Millions or Powerball.

The next drawing period will last from Oct. 10 to Oct. 15. The winners will be announced on Oct. 16.