TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Lottery announced another round of winners from its limited-time raffle bonus play promotion.
One hundred lucky winners will each take home a prize of $500.
See the list of winners from the Oct. 9 drawing below.
|Raffle Number
|City
|Retailer Location
|4807292
|Altamonte Springs
|Winn-Dixie #2389 Liquor
|5786534
|Altamonte Springs
|Circle K #8952
|5642540
|Bartow
|RaceTrac #681
|3731542
|Boca Raton
|Publix #421
|4594187
|Boca Raton
|Publix #1361
|4885132
|Boca Raton
|Publix # 0785
|4889247
|Boca Raton
|Publix #0126
|3485544
|Brandon
|Circle K #7566
|3597311
|Campbellton
|Nation Food Mart
|2985112
|Cape Coral
|Publix #1147
|5207554
|Casselberry
|Berry Food Mart
|4127708
|Celebration
|Publix #1431
|4093862
|Cooper City
|Publix #1301
|4931463
|Cooper City
|Publix #1301
|3194206
|Dania
|Publix #0788
|3477499
|Delray Beach
|Publix #0181
|3913600
|Estero
|Publix #614
|4334328
|Freeport
|Freeport BP
|5064511
|Freeport
|Freeport BP
|5265402
|Ft. Lauderdale
|Publix #715
|4873482
|Ft. Myers
|Wawa #5168
|5111528
|Ft. Myers
|1554 7-Eleven #38366A
|4080437
|Ft. Pierce
|Merchant Discount
|5103810
|Gainesville
|Publix #527
|5507226
|Green Cove Springs
|Highway 17 Beverages
|4028906
|Greenacres
|RaceTrac #2464
|3484138
|Hialeah
|Eddy Supermarket
|3609997
|Hialeah
|Bora Bora Market
|3042354
|Hollywood
|Fresco Y Mas #274
|5112788
|Indialantic
|1507 7-Eleven #10115
|3278628
|Jacksonville
|Quick Pic Food Mart #2
|3907972
|Jacksonville
|8 Till Late
|4393496
|Jacksonville
|Publix #0884
|4981071
|Jacksonville
|Publix #1099
|5436541
|Jacksonville
|Publix #0393
|5818893
|Jacksonville
|RaceTrac #2423
|5526783
|Key West
|Publix #0500
|2978611
|Kissimmee
|1555 7-Eleven #34163
|4301209
|Kissimmee
|RaceTrac #2325
|4076690
|Lake City
|SunStop #329
|5362846
|Lake Worth
|Publix #413
|4367146
|Lakeland
|1555 7-Eleven #32753
|4187794
|Land O’ Lakes
|1551 7-Eleven #41221
|3101628
|Melbourne Beach
|1507 7-Eleven #32409
|3378461
|Miami
|Sunshine #70
|4394154
|Miami
|Blue Star Food Stores
|5911432
|Miami
|Publix #658
|3426479
|Miami Gardens
|Food Stop
|4923328
|Miramar
|Publix #1699
|3918973
|Miramar Beach
|Winn-Dixie #510
|3861557
|Naples
|Publix #453
|4798279
|Naples
|Publix #488
|3496157
|Newberry
|Circle K #1167
|5749108
|North Port
|1554 7-Eleven #33194
|4266331
|Ocoee
|Rebel #815
|5652310
|Ocoee
|Publix #0761
|4669781
|Okeechobee
|Town Star #483
|4009203
|Orange Park
|Sunny’s Food Mart #2
|3501516
|Orlando
|Ray’s Deli and More
|4468359
|Orlando
|1501 7-Eleven #37245
|5062636
|Orlando
|Publix #0830
|5401907
|Orlando
|Winn-Dixie #2215
|5919810
|Ormond Beach
|Love’s Travel Stop #316
|3451817
|Palm Beach Gardens
|Stop Wise
|5316047
|Palm Harbor
|Publix #1340
|5176450
|Palmetto
|Publix #1666
|3012685
|Panama City
|Family Mini Mart
|4200057
|Pensacola
|Cumberland Farms #900138
|5229444
|Pensacola
|Greers Perdido Bay Market
|5883306
|Pinecrest
|Suniland Citgo
|5568798
|Plantation
|Publix #0747
|3901028
|Port Charlotte
|Publix #0778
|5383728
|Port Charlotte
|Winn-Dixie #0761 Liquor
|4961900
|Port St. Lucie
|Walmart #3527 Liquor Box
|5898350
|Riverview
|Winn-Dixie #2509
|4535690
|Royal Palm Beach
|Winn-Dixie #212
|5673105
|Royal Palm Beach
|Publix #1851
|4310852
|Sanibel
|Rebel #839
|4533766
|Sarasota
|Publix #0361
|4498241
|South Pasadena
|Publix #1348
|4252699
|Spring Hill
|Publix #0411
|3708960
|St. Cloud
|Publix #1045
|5091826
|St. Johns
|RaceTrac #2578
|3437367
|St. Petersburg
|Publix #1199
|5821234
|St. Petersburg
|Wawa #5241
|3611795
|Stuart
|6597 Speedway
|5489095
|Summerfield
|Circle K #2120
|3723839
|Tallahassee
|Publix #533
|5991512
|Tampa
|Publix #611
|5999038
|The Villages
|Winn-Dixie #2523
|5546393
|Valrico
|Publix #0878
|5790122
|Vero Beach
|Publix #0284
|5395677
|Wellington
|Publix #1107
|4663013
|West Palm Beach
|1532 7-Eleven #41529
|5917968
|Weston
|1556 7-Eleven #34819
|5622988
|Wimauma
|1551 7-Eleven #41178
|3509545
|Windermere
|Publix #1396
|3059651
|Winter Garden
|Sunoco
|3712712
|Youngstown
|Happyville Food Mart
|5771023
|Zephyrhills
|Time Saver Food & General Store
To redeem your prize, you can visit any lottery retailer or lottery district office. Prizes must be claimed within 180 days.
Players can participate in the raffle bonus by purchasing at least $10 worth of tickets from the following games: Cash Pop, Florida Lotto, Mega Millions or Powerball.
The next drawing period will last from Oct. 10 to Oct. 15. The winners will be announced on Oct. 16.