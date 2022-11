TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida voters are headed to the polls to vote on dozens of races Tuesday, including several matchups in the state House and Senate.

Dozens of seats are up in the Florida House of Representatives. Currently, Republicans hold 76 seats in the 120-member Florida House and Democrats hold 42 seats, with two vacancies.

In the 40-member Senate, Republicans hold 23 seats and the Democrats hold 16, with one vacancy.