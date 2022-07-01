RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida high-schooler has achieved a rare accolade: a perfect score on the SAT.

Rising senior Justin Ricketts, who attends Suncoast Community High School in Riviera Beach, nailed the perfect 1600 score on his first attempt at the test, which is required for admission to most universities nationwide.

Justin spoke to WPTV virtually from Cambridge, Massachusetts, where he is attending a six-week-long summer program at M.I.T. The program, which takes in 80 students from around the world to conduct research on neuroscience, ends just days before Justin is set to begin his senior year of high school.

The prestigious university is on his list, but with his SAT score, Justin will have his pick of colleges nationwide.

Less than 1% of students who attempt the SAT each year achieve a perfect score.