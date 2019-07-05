Florida inmates put to work cleaning buses before school year

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Inmates at a jail in Florida are helping bus drivers ahead of the upcoming school year by cleaning more than 100 school buses.

A number of inmates participating in vocational programs were photographed washing, scrubbing and shining buses in Walton County, which is in the Florida Panhandle.

“It gets us outside in the sun,” one of the inmate said, according to a Facebook post by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. “I’m happy to help any way I can.”

In turn, the men could get shorter sentences, depending on their disciplinary record, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the agency, two of the inmates found an Apple Watch and turned it into their work crew supervisor. They’re currently looking for the owner.