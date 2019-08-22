Florida hotel employees reunite boy with beloved stuffed animal

DORAL, Fla. (WSVN/WFLA) – A 5-year-old boy has been reunited with his beloved stuffed bunny that his family left behind at a hotel in Florida.

Courtney Allen said she and her family spent one night at the DoubleTree by Hilton Miami Doral.

The night after they checked out, they realized her son Caysen left behind his beloved stuffed bunny dubbed “Bun Bun.”

“It was time for bed and he was looking for his beloved Bun Bun to go to sleep and that’s when we realized oh my gosh we must have left it in the sheets at the DoubleTree,” Allen recalled.

Allen says Caysen was inconsolable and attempts to calm him didn’t work. To him, the stuffed animal was irreplaceable. It had been his sense of comfort for years.

“Bun Bun has been with Caysen through all his hospital procedures, after heart casts, open heart surgery,” Allen said.

Allen e-mailed the hotel about the missing bunny. A housekeeper had found the prized possession and staff took good care of it.

“We got the team together and took a picture just to let Caysen know that he’s in really really good hands,” an unidentified hotel representative said.

Caysen’s family was notified and the special stuffed animal arrived at the Allen’s home the next day.

“Just that feeling in your heart where you’re just so grateful and thankful to the people out there and the people that care,” Allen said.

“It’s business as usual. Taking care of the people that matter the most which is our guests,” said the hotel representative.

