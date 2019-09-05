Florida hospital welcomes 6 babies during Hurricane Dorian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CNN) – Hurricane Dorian is apparently responsible for a number of births in Florida.
Orange Park Medical Center near Jacksonville reported six births as Dorian passed through the area, three on Tuesday and three on Wednesday.
The hospital released a statement saying hurricanes cause low barometric pressure which can bring on labor.
The hospital also said anytime there’s a hurricane in the area, it makes sure their team is ready for an influx of patients.
Staff gave each baby a hurricane-themed onesie to mark their arrival.
Some read, “Category 5 cutie” and “I was in the hurricane evacuation plan.”
