1  of  2
Breaking News
10TV meteorologist Mike Davis charged with pandering child pornography LIVE COVERAGE: Latest on Hurricane Dorian
1  of  2
Live Now
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Watch live coverage of Hurricane Dorian as it moves up coast Track storms with Max Defender 8

Florida hospital welcomes 6 babies during Hurricane Dorian

News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CNN) – Hurricane Dorian is apparently responsible for a number of births in Florida.

Orange Park Medical Center near Jacksonville reported six births as Dorian passed through the area, three on Tuesday and three on Wednesday.

The hospital released a statement saying hurricanes cause low barometric pressure which can bring on labor.

The hospital also said anytime there’s a hurricane in the area, it makes sure their team is ready for an influx of patients.

Staff gave each baby a hurricane-themed onesie to mark their arrival.

Some read, “Category 5 cutie” and “I was in the hurricane evacuation plan.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss