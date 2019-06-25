Florida Forest Service battling 32,000 acre sawgrass fire in Broward County

UPDATE: 5:25- Alligator Alley I75 is back open as of 5:24 p.m. Rain in the area has improved visibility, troopers will remain in the area to monitor conditions overnight. FHP asks you to drive cautiously through the area.

5:15 – The Florida Highway Patrol is in the process of closing I75 (Alligator Alley) from mile marker 80 (State Road 29) in Collier County to mile marker 23 (US 27) in Broward County due to reduced visibility from the Everglades fire. Please advise all motorists to seek an alternate route.

ORIGINAL STORY: TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Forest Service is continuing to battle a 32,000-acre wildfire in the eastern Florida Everglades in west-central Broward County.

Officials say lightning started the wildfire on June 23 approximately 1 mile north of I-75 and 4 miles west of U.S. Highway 27. As of 2:00 p.m. the fire is 30 percent contained.

At this time no structures are threatened at this time. Due to light winds, smoke is not expected to significantly impact I-75, US-27, and surrounding areas at this time. However, smoke may settle along roadways and within communities.

“Wildfires can strengthen quickly and threaten public safety — drivers traveling along Alligator Alley should remain vigilant, monitor media for safety alerts and the status of I-75, and follow guidelines from state and local officials,” said Commissioner Nicole “Nikki” Fried, whose Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services includes the Florida Forest Service. “We’re thankful for our brave Forest Service wildland firefighters working around the clock to combat this fire, and to protect lives, property, and our state.”