Miami-Dade rescue crews breach the wall to the elevator shaft (Courtesy: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue)

MIAMI (WFLA) — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel had to save two people Thursday after they got trapped in an elevator that was stuck on the 37th floor.

The department said on Facebook that the incident happened at a high rise in Sunny Isles Beach,

Rescue personnel had to bust down the wall into the elevator shaft to get access to the elevator itself.

Once the wall was destroyed, crews were able to pull the two people from the elevator.

According to the fire department, no injuries were reported.