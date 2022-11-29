FLORIDA (WFLA) – When you think of all the dangerous things that reside in Florida, trees probably don’t come to mind, but the state is actually home to the “most dangerous” tree in the world.

The manchineel tree (Hippomane mancinella), according to the Guinness World Records, is the world’s most dangerous tree.

Located in the Florida Everglades and the Caribbean coast, the manchineel tree should be avoided by anyone that comes near it.

The sap the tree’s trunk exudes is reportedly so poisonous and acidic that even the merest contact with human skin can cause a breakout of blisters. Blindness can also be a result of sap getting into a person’s eyes.

Smoke from burning the tree can also cause blindness, according to Guinness.

During a rainstorm, anyone that stands under the tree is subject to blistering skin and pain if the raindrops contain any sap.

With the trees’ green apple-like fruit looking similar to a green crab apple, people near the tree should refrain from eating it as one bite of the fruit can cause blisters, severe pain and can prove fatal.