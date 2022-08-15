TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The average price of gasoline in Florida dropped for the ninth consecutive week, falling another 14 cents per gallon, according to AAA.

The auto club says drivers in the Sunshine State are paying an average price of $3.65 per gallon, the lowest amount since March 3.

It now costs $55 to fill up a 15-gallon tank, $20 less than what drivers paid in mid-June, according to AAA.

“The state average should continue moving lower, likely slipping into the $3.50s by the end of the week,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins.

The price of oil settled at $92.09 per barrel on Friday, up 3% from last week.

“Oil and gasoline futures regained some strength last week, as analysts believe that falling fuel prices will encourage consumers to drive more,” Jenkins added.

In Florida, the most expensive metro markets are currently West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.85), Naples ($3.82) and Miami ($3.77).

The least expensive are Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.48), The Villages ($3.50) and Panama City ($3.54).

On Monday morning, the current average in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater is $3.563 per gallon. The average in Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice is $3.610. In Lakeland, Winter Haven, it’s $3.557. The average price of gas in Sebring is $3.624 per gallon.