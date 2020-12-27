Florida detective, firefighter, EMT, SWAT member dies on Christmas, department says

Daytona Beach Shores PD

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Daytona Beach man who held many titles such as detective, firefighter, EMT, and SWAT member died on Christmas, authorities said.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts we have to announce the loss of one of our own,” the Daytona Beach Shores Dept. of Public Safety said on Facebook.

The department said 24-year-old Darius DeBarros, detective/direfighter/EMT/SWAT member, died at his home in Daytona Beach on Christmas Day.

“We are devastated,” the department said on Facebook.

“May you Rest In Peace, 4E13. We’ve got it from here.”

