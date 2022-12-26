LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered elderly woman after she was last seen early Monday morning.

According to officials, Wanda Mercer, 77, was last seen around 6 a.m. in the Bea Ct. area of Land O’ Lakes.

Mercer is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing an animal print safari shirt, black slacks, tan sneakers, and had a white purse.

According to police, Mercer left in a blue 2015 Nissan four-door sedan with a Florida license plate that reads 576RIA.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff’s None-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.