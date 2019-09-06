Florida daycare van driver arrested in 2-year-old’s death

TAMPA (WFLA/NBC) – A South Florida daycare van driver has been charged with aggravated manslaughter for the death of a two-year-old.

46-year-old Engrid Thurston was arrested today at her Broward County home on an aggravated manslaughter charge in the death of Noah Sneed.

Sneed’s deceased body was discovered inside a van at a daycare center by police officers on July 29th.

Authorities say the two-year-old was left in the van for five hours before anyone noticed he was in there, with temperatures rising into the 90’s.