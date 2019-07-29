Live Now
Florida daycare raided, 1 arrest in pornography probe

MIAMI (AP) — Law enforcement officials have raided a Florida daycare center and arrested one man during a child pornography investigation.

Homeland Security Investigations spokesman Nestor Iglesias says the Monday morning raid of Little Seeds Academy in Miami was tied to a search warrant seeking evidence such as computers, cellphones, and laptops. Iglesias says the identity of the man arrested won’t be released until the case is unsealed Tuesday.

Iglesias says it’s unclear yet if any children there were involved in pornography but investigators are looking into that.

Parents are all being contacted by authorities about what happened. The daycare center closed for the day Monday.

