Florida coronavirus: State tallies over 10k more cases, 441 hospitalizations

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Florida Dept. of Health reported an additional 10,328 cases of COVID-19 Saturday, pushing the state case total over 337,000.

Florida hospitals have taken in an additional 441 patients, the latest daily report says. A total of 1,751 coronavirus patients have been hospitalized in the last five days.

The new cases of coronavirus reported Saturday brings the state total to 337,569 cases. An additional 90 deaths were also reported, bringing the state’s death count to 4,895.

As of 11 a.m. ET on Saturday, there were 9,158 people hospitalized throughout the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday 2,000 additional contracted nurses would be spread throughout the state to respond to the virus outbreak.

The state received 92,633 tests Friday. Of that total, 15.29% were positive. The state says it received 78,474 negative results and 14,159 positives. The positive results include people who have tested positive more than once – for example, those who tested positive initially and were tested again to see if they still have the virus.

The percent positivity for new cases is 12.17%. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Floridians in the 25 to 34 age group account for the largest percentage of cases throughout the state. There are 67,767 confirmed cases in that age group, which is 20% of the state’s total. Of those cases, only 6% are hospitalized and 1% have died.

Here is the county-by-county breakdown across Tampa Bay as of Friday:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 21,557

Deaths: 232

Hospitalizations: 892

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,368

Deaths: 295

Hospitalizations: 1,041

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,724

Deaths: 100

Hospitalizations: 280

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,914

Deaths: 143

Hospitalizations: 380

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,498

Deaths: 159

Hospitalizations: 619

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,489

Deaths: 40

Hospitalizations: 303

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,016

Deaths: 13

Hospitalizations: 105

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 656

Deaths: 13

Hospitalizations: 98

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 702

Deaths: 17

Hospitalizations: 75

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 649

Deaths: 4

Hospitalizations: 55

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.