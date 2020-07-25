Florida coronavirus: State tallies 12k new cases, 505 hospitalizations, 124 deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) — Florida reported 12,199 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the latest numbers from the state health department show.
Statewide, 414,511 people have been infected and 5,777 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic. Data shows an additional 505 people were hospitalized and there were 124 new deaths.
As of Saturday, there are 8,971 people hospitalized throughout Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. A total of 1,950 have been hospitalized in the last five days.
Health officials in Manatee County told 8 On Your Side their hospitals were hitting capacity and staffing was a “dire situation.” Last week, a 15-bed unit from the Florida Division of Emergency Management arrived at Winter Haven Hospital to provide additional hospital capacity. It’s the first mobile hospital unit in the state.
Gov. Ron DeSantis previously announced 2,000 additional contracted nurses would be spread throughout the state to respond to the virus outbreak.
The health department received 120,688 test results from labs across the state Friday, including from people who have been tested more than once.
Of the test results received Friday, 15.27% were positive. The state says there were 102,259 negative results and 18,429 positives.
The percent positivity for new cases is 11.43%. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
Floridians in the 25 to 34 age group account for the largest percentage of cases throughout the state. There are 81,295 confirmed cases in that age group, which is 20% of the state’s total. Of those cases, 1,451 have been hospitalized and 39 have died.
Here is the county-by-county breakdown across Tampa Bay as of Saturday:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 26,037
Deaths: 280
Hospitalizations: 1,115
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 14,726
Deaths: 367
Hospitalizations: 1,247
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,837
Deaths: 113
Hospitalizations: 315
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,520
Deaths: 153
Hospitalizations: 468
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,909
Deaths: 215
Hospitalizations: 868
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,526
Deaths: 65
Hospitalizations: 397
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,348
Deaths: 20
Hospitalizations: 153
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 968
Deaths: 22
Hospitalizations: 120
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,009
Deaths: 20
Hospitalizations: 94
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 759
Deaths: 4
Hospitalizations: 61
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.