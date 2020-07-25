Florida coronavirus: State tallies 12k new cases, 505 hospitalizations, 124 deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) — Florida reported 12,199 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the latest numbers from the state health department show.

Statewide, 414,511 people have been infected and 5,777 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic. Data shows an additional 505 people were hospitalized and there were 124 new deaths.

As of Saturday, there are 8,971 people hospitalized throughout Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. A total of 1,950 have been hospitalized in the last five days.

Health officials in Manatee County told 8 On Your Side their hospitals were hitting capacity and staffing was a “dire situation.” Last week, a 15-bed unit from the Florida Division of Emergency Management arrived at Winter Haven Hospital to provide additional hospital capacity. It’s the first mobile hospital unit in the state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis previously announced 2,000 additional contracted nurses would be spread throughout the state to respond to the virus outbreak.

The health department received 120,688 test results from labs across the state Friday, including from people who have been tested more than once.

Of the test results received Friday, 15.27% were positive. The state says there were 102,259 negative results and 18,429 positives.

The percent positivity for new cases is 11.43%. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Floridians in the 25 to 34 age group account for the largest percentage of cases throughout the state. There are 81,295 confirmed cases in that age group, which is 20% of the state’s total. Of those cases, 1,451 have been hospitalized and 39 have died.

Here is the county-by-county breakdown across Tampa Bay as of Saturday:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 26,037

Deaths: 280

Hospitalizations: 1,115

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 14,726

Deaths: 367

Hospitalizations: 1,247

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,837

Deaths: 113

Hospitalizations: 315

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,520

Deaths: 153

Hospitalizations: 468

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,909

Deaths: 215

Hospitalizations: 868

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,526

Deaths: 65

Hospitalizations: 397

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,348

Deaths: 20

Hospitalizations: 153

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 968

Deaths: 22

Hospitalizations: 120

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,009

Deaths: 20

Hospitalizations: 94

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 759

Deaths: 4

Hospitalizations: 61

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.