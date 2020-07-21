Florida coronavirus: State records highest daily increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

TAMPA (WFLA) — The state tallied another 100-plus coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday and 517 new hospitalizations — a daily record.

The state reported 9,440 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in Florida since the beginning of the pandemic to 369,834.

Tuesday’s daily coronavirus report, which reflects Monday’s data, shows 134 new deaths were recorded, bringing the death count to 5,206 Floridians. It is the second-highest daily death count since the beginning of the pandemic.

Florida hospitals took in an additional 517 patients since Monday, the highest daily increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. There have been a total of 1,589 new hospitalizations in the last five days.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, there are 9,439 people hospitalized throughout the state with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

The state last week deployed its first mobile hospital unit in response to the coronavirus pandemic to Winter Haven Hospital. Health officials in Manatee County also told 8 On Your Side their hospitals were hitting capacity and staffing was a “dire situation.” Gov. Ron DeSantis previously announced 2,000 additional contracted nurses would be spread throughout the state to respond to the virus outbreak.

The health department says it received a total of 77,160 test results from labs across the state on Monday, including people who have been tested more than once. For example, that would include people who tested positive and were tested again later to check if they were still infected.

Of the test results received Monday, 17.36% were positive. The state says there were 63,768 negative results and 13,392 positives.

The percent positivity for new cases is 13.62%. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Floridians in the 25 to 34 age group account for the largest percentage of cases throughout the state. There are 73,571 confirmed cases in that age group, which is 20% of the state’s total. Of those cases, only 6% are hospitalized and 1% have died.

Here is the county-by-county breakdown across Tampa Bay as of Monday:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 24,432

Deaths: 244

Hospitalizations: 1,002

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,821

Deaths: 334

Hospitalizations: 1,160

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,383

Deaths: 108

Hospitalizations: 302

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,796

Deaths: 149

Hospitalizations: 414

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,033

Deaths: 186

Hospitalizations: 759

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,136

Deaths: 58

Hospitalizations: 370

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,217

Deaths: 14

Hospitalizations: 133

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 806

Deaths: 16

Hospitalizations: 117

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 871

Deaths: 17

Hospitalizations: 86

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 711

Deaths: 4

Hospitalizations: 60

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

