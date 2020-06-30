Florida coronavirus: Over 6,000 new cases, 58 deaths in latest report

TAMPA (WFLA) — Florida health officials recorded more than 6,000 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday.

The 6,093 total new cases of COVID-19 in the state bring the state total to 152,434.

There were 58 new deaths reported Tuesday, bringing the state total to 3,505 since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 14,580 total hospitalizations — up 226 from Monday.

This story will be updated.

Monday’s report:

The Florida Department of Health reported a drop in testing on Sunday but a rise in percent positivity among new cases.

8 On Your Side has also repeatedly heard from viewers who have struggled to get access to coronavirus tests throughout the bay area. It’s an issue we brought to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ attention when he visited Tampa last week. DeSantis told us capacity would be expanded at testing sites and that the state would help if needed.

The percent positivity for new cases — the number of people who tested positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day — was 13.67% on Sunday.

The total percent of positive cases on Sunday was 15.71%. The state reported a total of 35,086 negative test results and 6,540 positive results.

The total percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for coronavirus, but a person is only counted once for each day their result is received by the state.

Florida’s Department of Health has also been tracking the median age of positive cases each day. On Sunday, the median age was 37 – a slight increase from the number reported throughout the week.

But the state report released Monday shows Floridians in the 25 – 34 age range still account for the largest percentage of cases. A total of 28,940 people in that age group have tested positive, which is 20% of the state’s total. Of those cases, 852 people have been hospitalized and 20 have died.

Here is the county-by-county breakdown across Tampa Bay as of Monday:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,237

Deaths: 135

Hospitalizations: 609

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,187

Deaths: 154

Hospitalizations: 641

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,415

Deaths: 96

Hospitalizations: 201

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,792

Deaths: 130

Hospitalizations: 262

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,895

Deaths: 17

Hospitalizations: 129

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,665

Deaths: 93

Hospitalizations: 458

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 354

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 32

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 342

Deaths: 11

Hospitalizations: 58

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 284

Deaths: 13

Hospitalizations: 38

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 421

Deaths: 3

Hospitalizations: 37

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.