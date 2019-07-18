Florida convict flees courthouse during jury deliberations

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – Authorities in Volusia County are searching for a man who reportedly fled a courthouse before a jury rendered a guilty verdict against him in a robbery case.

Antonio Gearing, 29, was convicted Wednesday of robbing a grocery store in Daytona Beach, but when the jury returned their verdict after 90 minutes of deliberations, he was gone.

A warrant for his arrest has been issued and he could face up to life in prison if convicted.

