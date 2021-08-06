Florida college student charged after police find hundreds of child porn videos on Google account

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — The Daytona Beach Police Department announced Friday that they arrested a college student for child pornography possession after almost a year of investigation.

According to a department release, the DBPD’s Advanced Technology & Cyber Crimes Unit (ATAC) received a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children in September 2020 about someone using a cloud storage service to store child pornography.

The storage account had a video of a child performing a sex act. Officers later linked the account to Ethan Edlund, 19, a student at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. Police say Edlund was linked to several IP addresses that were used to access the account, some assigned to ERAU and others Edlund used while with his family in Chicago.

The ATAC would later find more videos of child pornography linked to Edlund after getting access to a Google account in December 2020. Daytona police said there were over 1,200 pornographic videos on the account, with many of them involving children.

Officers would later search Edlund’s dorm room in March 2021, taking his laptop and smartphone. A forensic search found more child pornography, some of which were the basis of Edlund’s criminal charges.

Edlund eventually turned himself into the Chicago Police Department’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit this past Wednesday. He faces 20 charges of child pornography possession, with other charges pending.

It is not known when he will be sent back to Volusia County from Chicago.