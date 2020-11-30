Florida boy drowns while swimming in ocean with grandfather

Getty Premium Image (WFLA Use Only) – Aerial view of Ormond Beach, Florida

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 7-year-old boy drowned while swimming with his grandfather in the Atlantic Ocean.

Volusia County Beach Safety officials say the man and two children went into the water near Ormond Beach about 1 p.m. Saturday. A short time later a beachgoer heard the child’s grandmother yelling for help.

Authorities pulled the unresponsive boy from the water and began CPR. The boy was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Officials say the grandfather and a 16-year-old girl were treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The grandmother was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.