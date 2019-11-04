Florida Aquarium ‘Project Coral’ making history to save ocean reefs

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – This summer, the Florida Aquarium became the first organization in history to successfully spawn Atlantic coral species in a laboratory.

It is believed the aquarium’s breakthrough could help save corals in the Florida Reef Tract from extinction.

Today, in “Project Coral”, aquarium biologists are able to induce spawning in endangered pillar coral along with over 30 other types.

The Florida Aquarium’s team will be able to produce “tens of thousands of corals” to restore Florida’s reefs.

The plan is to continue to monitor the reef tract for disease and then to place these precious laboratory corals into the wild.

