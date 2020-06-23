Florida approves USF’s plan to resume on-campus classes in fall

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Plans to reopen the University of South Florida’s on-campus operations in the fall were approved Tuesday by the Florida Board of Governors.

Comprised of four phases, the plan limits the number of people allowed on campus. It will give university officials the authority to move forward to advanced phases or to scale back operations based on regular analysis of data, government orders and public health recommendations surrounding COVID-19.

“The approval of our plan by the Board of Governors represents a significant step forward in the process of bringing University of South Florida students, faculty and staff back to our campuses,” USF President Steven Currall said. “The health and safety of the university community will remain our highest priority as we move forward.”

The plan begins with a hybrid of traditional and online instruction.

All courses and final exams will shift to an online format after Thanksgiving break to minimize the risk of students and staff carrying the virus back with them into the USF and Tampa Bay communities.

Among preventative measures, USF officials are implementing enhanced cleaning procedures and continue to encourage social distancing and the use of masks.

“USF is fortunate to have world-class public health and medical experts among our faculty to help us through this process, a benefit not every university in the state or nation has available to them,” Currall said.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: