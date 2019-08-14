Flood Watch For The Tampa Bay Area Through Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We have been in a wet pattern this August and with all of the heavy rain a Flood Watch has been issued for the Tampa Bay area.

Overnight a few lingering showers and storms may move onshore with humid conditions and temps in the upper 70s. Thursday morning will be another wet commute with downpours near the coast.

Thursday’s rain chance is 50% with rain beginning near the coast and eventually pushing east of our viewing area into the evening. Highs will only be in the upper 80s due to the extra cloud cover and rain.

Friday’s forecast is nearly a carbon copy of Thursday’s. There is a 50% rain chance and highs will stay in the upper 80s.