Flood warning issued for parts of Alafia River until Sunday

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents living near the Lithia Springs Conservation Park are dealing with flooding on River Drive.

People are using kayaks to get back and forth to their vehicles.

Although residents said this is typically normal for this time of year, there is a flood warning in place for Alafia River.

The flood warning is until Sunday morning.

The river crested Thursday morning and should begin falling later in the day.

The current level is at 14.6 feet. The flood stage is 13 feet.

Francis Rodriguez pulls a child on a raft on River Drive in Valrico, which is located close to the Alafia River.

8 On Your Side spoke with River Dr. resident, Francis Rodriguez last year when there was unusual flooding in May.

He said this time of year though, it’s about average and residents typically prepare.

Neighbors call it their monsoon season.

He said they usually don’t worry unless the water rises higher than 17 feet.

“We’ve had about 16, 17 feet where you know the water is pretty high up and everything still works back there cause we have the power but when it’s about 18, 19 feet, the county, they shut the power down,” said Rodriguez.

Francis Rodriguez and a child get ready to board a raft on River Drive in Valrico, which is located close to the Alafia River.

Alafia River is expected to fall below flood stage by Sunday night.

