Christine McVie from the band Fleetwood Mac performs at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Oct. 6, 2014, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Former co-lead vocalist and keyboardist of Fleetwood Mac, Christine McVie has died at the age of 79, the band confirmed.

The band shared a message on their Twitter page saying, “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.”

“We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be very missed.”

McVie’s family wrote on her Facebook page that she “passed away peacefully at the hospital [Wednesday] morning following a short illness.”

Christine joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970 and played with the band until she left in 1998. She was also formerly married to the bands bass guitarist John McVie from 1968 to 1976.

During her career, she released three solo albums.