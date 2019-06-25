Fla. AG Ashley Moody getting revenge on robocalls

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is working with the Federal Trade Commission to crack down on illegal robocalls with a new nationwide initiative called, “Operation Call it Quits.”

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “This joint effort marks additional actions taken by my Office to thwart illegal robocalls—earlier this year, we urged Congress to enact the TRACED Act, and just last month, we advocated for the Federal Communications Commission to enforce rules against caller ID spoofing. It will take a massive collaborative effort to stop illegal robocalls, but we must continue to work together toward this end.”

“Operation Call it Quits” involves more than 90 actions across the country to stop illegal robocalls. It’s a step in the right direction, but many of the offenders operate overseas, making up a large part of the 25 billion robocalls so far this year.

The website, www.ftc.gov/calls has tips to reduce phone spam, including how to use blocking apps and tools from carriers. If a robocall gets through, report it to the FTC.