First presumptive case of coronavirus in Arkansas, Governor announces

News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson says the state of Arkansas has its first presumptive case of the coronavirus.

According to the governor, the case is in Pine Bluff and has been quarantined.

The governor says the person had traveled out of state.

The test result was revealed Wednesday morning.

Officials say there is no evidence of the virus spreading in the Pine Bluff area.

The test has been sent to the CDC to be confirmed.

The governor has implemented a new travel policy, no out of state travel for state employees without approval from a cabinet secretary.

Hutchinson says there is no risk to the general public.

The governor says he does not see a need to be concerned with large events or school activities as of yet, or to interrupt services or work remotely.

Hutchinson is urging Arkansans to reconsider and look into their spring break travel.

The governor says we are “past the point of containment but mitigation”.

Gov. Hutchinson says he is signing an emergency declaration this afternoon for the state.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Humane Society rescues 140 dogs from neglect in Dixie County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Humane Society rescues 140 dogs from neglect in Dixie County"

No injuries after semi-truck sideswipes school bus in Polk County

Thumbnail for the video titled "No injuries after semi-truck sideswipes school bus in Polk County"

Stabbing investigation blocks traffic on Dale Mabry Highway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stabbing investigation blocks traffic on Dale Mabry Highway"

Coronavirus in Pinellas County: Firestone Grand Prix to go on with extra precaution

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Pinellas County: Firestone Grand Prix to go on with extra precaution"

St. Pete Mayor expected to speak about coronavirus and Firestone Grand Prix

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Pete Mayor expected to speak about coronavirus and Firestone Grand Prix"

Racing semi catches fire on I-275

Thumbnail for the video titled "Racing semi catches fire on I-275"

US states race to contain coronavirus as cases near 1,000

Thumbnail for the video titled "US states race to contain coronavirus as cases near 1,000"

Hillsborough County sheriff taking steps to prevent coronavirus spread in jail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough County sheriff taking steps to prevent coronavirus spread in jail"

gym combats coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "gym combats coronavirus"

CORONAVIRUS OR FLU: THE #1 SYMPTOM THAT SETS THEM APART

Thumbnail for the video titled "CORONAVIRUS OR FLU: THE #1 SYMPTOM THAT SETS THEM APART"

Coronavirus: Fact vs. fiction on WFLA Now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Fact vs. fiction on WFLA Now"

COVID-19 fact vs. fiction recap

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 fact vs. fiction recap"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss