First day of Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo kicks off in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The 47th Annual Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo has kicked off its first week with several events, experiences, exhibits and interactions for visitors to enjoy.

Hundreds of pilots travel from across the country to fly at the Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo every year.

“Oh this is homecoming. It’s a great thing to be back here in Lakeland at Sun ‘n Fun 2021. Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo, of course, was cancelled last year due to COVID so we had a lot of disappointed folks but everybody is really excited coming back,” Sun ‘n Fun Chief Marketing Officer and Airshow Director Greg Gibson said.

Thousands of visitors will get a chance to learn more about aviation with forums, workshops and seminars during the week.

As part of COVID-19 precautions, guests are encouraged to wear masks except while seated, viewing the air show and separated from other groups by at least 6 feet. There are areas where masks will be required due to local regulations.

The Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo runs from April 13 through April 18. A schedule of events can be found on their website.

April 24 2021 08:00 am
