Fired Tampa Fire Rescue lieutenant back on job at entry level

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa firefighter is demanding his job back with back pay after the city demoted him.

Dwanue Johnson worked as a Fire Rescue Lieutenant for the City of Tampa until the city fired him after two on the job incidents.

In the first incident, he is accused of refusing to allow the parent of a 30-year-old disabled patient to ride in an ambulance to the hospital. The city claims Johnson created an explosive argument and had to be told to back down by a captain on scene.

The second incident involved Johnson not transporting a patient to a mental health facility. Johnson says the patient had a right to refuse treatment. The city says he didn’t fill out paperwork properly.

An arbitrator then a judge heard the case and ordered Johnson back on the job. His attorneys say all of this is becoming very costly for taxpayers.

This has been going on for nearly two years. Johnson was a Tampa Fire Rescue lieutenant hoping to become a captain, but he says he got on the wrong side of someone within the department and they went after him.

Johnson is back on the job as an entry-level firefighter, awaiting his back pay.

A spokesperson for the city fire department says they can’t comment on the situation because of the pending lawsuit.