Fire rips through single-family home in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A fire has destroyed a single-family home in Tampa, officials said.
The blaze broke out at a residence in the 2700 block of West Green Street.
No injuries were reported.
Further information was not immediately available.
