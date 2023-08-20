HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A lightning strike that hit a power line caused a business to erupt in flames, according to the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

The power lines fell due to the strike, falling on multiple trailers at the business, Great Dane Trailers, located at 6710 East Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Fire Rescue is currently on the scene.

