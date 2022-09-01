RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay area family lost just about everything when a fire destroyed their home Thursday.

The call came in at 4:59 p.m. Thursday as a structure fire on Barclay Wood Drive in Ruskin.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says the homeowner told them he was refueling a motorcycle in the garage when there was a spark and the fuel caught fire. The homeowner threw the can, which caused the fire to accelerate. A truck and SUV in the driveway were also destroyed. Fortunately, everyone got out safely.

Judith Stephenson was home Thursday when she heard several pops. She says she then heard what sounded like an explosion. She came outside and saw her neighbor’s home on fire.

She started recording but also praying.

“In the name of Jesus,” she’s heard saying in the video.

She says her granddaughter has played with a child at the home before.

“Oh God, I hope nobody is home and everyone got out okay,” Stephenson thought. “We are grateful and thankful because with the wind blowing it could have been worse.”

Stephenson was just one of several people in the neighborhood asking how they could help.

“I talked with the family to see if they’re OK. They said they were OK, and most of the neighbors talked with them,” Stephenson said.

She says they’re all there for each other through the ups and the downs.

“We will help out if they need help. I told them they can park in my parking lot if they needed anything,” Stephenson said.

The Red Cross was contacted.



