Fire crews battle 150-acre brush fire in Miami

MIAMI (WFLA) – A large brush fire in Miami has shut down a section of Krome Avenue on Monday.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the brush fire had Krome Avenue closed between Kendall Drive and Southwest 8th Street.

Florida Forest Service officials said the fire was up to about 150 acres Monday afternoon.

Miami-Dade fire crews are working alongside the Forest Service to put out the fire. Air rescue helicopters also deployed water drops to contain the flames.

No other information was immediately known.

