Fire breaks out at gun store in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Crews have responded to a fire at a gun store in Tampa.

The fire broke out at Shoot Straight, 3909 Highway 301 after 1 p.m. Friday.

The incident is said to be affecting northbound traffic on the roadway, viewers tell News Channel 8.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

