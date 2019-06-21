Fire breaks out at gun store in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Crews have responded to a fire at a gun store in Tampa.
The fire broke out at Shoot Straight, 3909 Highway 301 after 1 p.m. Friday.
The incident is said to be affecting northbound traffic on the roadway, viewers tell News Channel 8.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
