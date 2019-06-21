Fire breaks out at crude oil refinery in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Officials in Philadelphia have confirmed an early morning fire at a 150-year-old refinery complex.

A Philadelphia Fire Department spokeswoman confirmed reports of a fire at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining Complex in south Philadelphia. Social media began seeing reports of fire and booms shortly after 4 a.m. Friday.

KYW-TV reports the refinery has its own fire brigade. No injuries have been disclosed at this time.

The cause of the fire is still unclear. It’s the second fire at the refinery in one month, following a June 10 fire in which no injuries were reported.

Multiple SEPTA bus routes have been diverted because of the fire.

The complex produced 335,000 barrels of crude oil daily. Philadelphia Energy Solutions says the oil refining complex is the largest on the U.S. Eastern Seaboard.

