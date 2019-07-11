Field of Dreams: Dad builds backyard baseball diamond

(WKYC/NBC NEWS) On a normally quiet street in Brookfield, Ohio, Jason Kidd has become the talk of the town.

“This is the best thing to happen to this neighborhood in a long time!” yelled a neighbor from his car as he passed by Kidd’s home.

Random cars aren’t stopping because they think he’s the former NBA player, Jason Kidd.

This Kidd is more of a baseball guy. That’s why he built a baseball field right in the middle of his own backyard.

The field, which he calls “The Re-Jake” in a nod to Jacobs Field, features everything from infield clay, regulation bases, raised pitchers mound and perfectly straight foul lines that Kidd paints himself.

Have a Field of Dreams reference? He’s probably heard it already.

“Thousands of people online,” laughs Kidd. “‘If you build it he will come.’ All that stuff.”

But unlike the classic Kevin Costner movie, Jason wasn’t hearing voices in a cornfield. What he did hear was the voice of his 5-year-old son.

