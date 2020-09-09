FHP trooper under investigation for secretly recording superiors in private meeting, search warrant says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – 8 On Your Side has obtained a search warrant that says Florida Highway Patrol trooper Kiomy Holmes is under investigation for secretly recording a meeting with her bosses in late August.

Three FHP members questioned Holmes during the meeting on Aug. 26.

“During the meeting, the EVISTR voice recorder emitted a light and began playing audio from Kiomy Holmes front right uniform shirt pocket,” the warrant says.

The superiors said Holmes did not have their consent to record the private meeting, which the warrant says was about Holmes’ poor performance.

The warrant explains that Holmes also admitted to recording a Bureau of Administrative Review hearing earlier that day. She admitted, the warrant shows, that she did not request permission to record the hearing.

When confronted about the recordings, the paperwork says Holmes indicated she knew it was a crime.

“Florida clearly has a statue that requires the consent of all parties to a conversation or a telephone call to consent to being recorded,” said Luke Lirot, a local attorney who is not affiliated with the case.

He said some states allow only one party to consent to recording a private conversation.

“But to surreptitiously bring a recording device into a meeting without telling everyone you are recording their conversations, would theoretically be a violation of Florida statute.”

8 On Your Side talked to Florida residents about the accusation.

“A cop breaking the law? Yeah, they should be held accountable for it, definitely. If they’re supposed to be upholders of the law, they should be held accountable for the law,” said Nicholas, who did not want to give his last name.

8 On Your Side reached out to Holmes for comment. She responded by phone, but said she is not authorized to make a comment, per FHP policy.

An FHP spokesman said the agency cannot comment on active internal investigations.

In addition to her duties as a state trooper, Holmes is also a member of the agency’s honor guard.

