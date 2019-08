HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY (WFLA) – A Florida Highway Patrol vehicle was involved in a crash Sunday morning on State Road 674 in Hillsborough County.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of SR 674 with the FHP patrol car and another vehicle ending up in a shallow ditch on the side of the road.

FHP said the crash resulted in injuries, but did not say to what extent.

Stay tuned to WFLA.com as we gather more information.