SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a rollover crash on I-75 in Sarasota County

The crash is in the northbound lanes near mile marker 196. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported it was a tan SUV that rolled over

FHP reports that there are two trauma alert injuries.

All lanes have since reopened.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.