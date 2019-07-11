FHP: Driver dies in crash on Veterans Expressway

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 27-year-old man has died following a crash on the Veterans Expressway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of the roadway at mile marker 6 at about 9:41 p.m. Wednesday evening.

According to troopers, Jorge M. Soto Triana, 27, of Tampa, was driving a 2006 Toyota in the center northbound lane and overtook a slower vehicle.

Triana “abruptly steered” away from the car to avoid a collision, but overcorrected and hit the driver’s side of a 2014 Audi.

The crash sent Triana’s vehicle back across the highway and into a concrete barrier wall.

He was rushed to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he later died.

No charges are pending, according to the report.

TRENDING STORIES:

St. Pete woman accused of picking nose, sticking fingers in ice cream; urinating on ice cream maker

NEW VIDEO: Shark dragging case shows animal was also shot

Woman dies after metal drinking straw enters eye, pierces brain

Authorities: Missing man was eaten by his own dogs

Hamburger, hot dog buns sold at Publix, Walmart, Aldi recalled due to potential choking hazard

Rays minor league pitcher ‘flipped’ bus into home with girlfriend

Photo of starfish with ‘big butt’ goes viral