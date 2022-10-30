TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A bicyclist was critically injured after being struck by a car on Saturday night.

The bicyclist, 27, was traveling west across the northbound lanes of US 41 around 9:17 p.m. when he rode into the direct path of the car.

The Florida Highway Patrol stated that the driver of the car, 53, was traveling north within the center lane of US 41, south of 50th Avenue Plaza West when he collided into the side of the bicyclist.

Officials say that the bicyclist was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The crash currently remains under investigation.